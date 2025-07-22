Ajit Pawar Turns 66: PM Narendra Modi Extends Birthday Wishes to Maharashtra Deputy CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Ajit Pawar on Tuesday, July 22. PM Modi said Pawar is making the NDA strong in Maharashtra. In a post on X PM Modi said, "Birthday greetings to Ajit Pawar. He is making a valuable contribution to strengthening the NDA’s good governance agenda in Maharashtra. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life."

Birthday greetings to Shri Ajit Pawar Ji. He is making a valuable contribution to strengthening the NDA’s good governance agenda in Maharashtra. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life.@AjitPawarSpeaks — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2025

PM Modi also wished Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis a happy birthday and said he is working tirelessly for the state. "Best wishes to Maharashtra Chief Minister, Shri Devendra Fadnavis Ji on his birthday. He’s working tirelessly for Maharashtra’s progress and empowering the poor and downtrodden. May he lead a long and healthy life in service of the people," PM Modi wrote in a post on X.

Best wishes to Maharashtra Chief Minister, Shri Devendra Fadnavis Ji on his birthday. He’s working tirelessly for Maharashtra’s progress and empowering the poor and downtrodden. May he lead a long and healthy life in service of the people.@Dev_Fadnavis — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2025

Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar, who shares his birthday with his colleague, extended wishes to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, wishing him good health and long life. “Heartfelt birthday wishes to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and my colleague, Devendraji Fadnavis! May you be blessed with excellent health and a long life,” Pawar posted on X.

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Modi met with senior Union Ministers, including Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiren Rijiju, and Arjun Meghwal. The Prime Minister was informed about the discussions in the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) and the opposition’s insistence that he make a statement in the House, according to sources. The PM was also briefed about the opposition’s ruckus, particularly their demand for his availability to speak on the issue of “Operation Sindoor, they said.