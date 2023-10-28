Ajit Pawar's Baramati visit cancelled amid escalating Maratha reservation protests

The Maratha quota protests in Maharashtra are heating up, causing discomfort for politicians as activist Manoj Jarange's hunger strike stretches into its fourth day. Following Jarange's call to Maratha organizations not to allow political leaders to enter their villages, an increasing number of villages have enforced bans on the presence of politicians. In some instances, leaders faced opposition from members of Maratha quota outfits, and their vehicles even came under attack. Notably, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has not been exempt from the growing unrest.

Ajit Pawar's schedule to inaugurate the sugar cane crushing season at the Malegaon sugar mill in Baramati faced opposition from the Maratha Kranti Morcha, who threatened to launch an agitation. A significant gathering of Maratha protesters assembled outside the Malegaon Cooperative Sugar Factory, prompting an increased police presence to avert any untoward incidents.

Speaking to TV9 Marathi, a Maratha protester said, "We had written to the factory and the police administration two days ago. A meeting was held with the police and the factory administration on Friday. However, the factory administration insisted on bringing Ajit Pawar and Dattatreya Bharne to the event. If the factory administration is calling political leaders, we stand by our stance. We are ready to stop cars or face any consequences."

In response to the mounting pressure, media reports indicate that Ajit Pawar has reportedly canceled his visit to Baramati in light of the protests and growing unrest among Maratha protesters.