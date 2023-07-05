Ajit Pawar's eight noteworthy statements in MLA meeting stir controversy

During a crucial meeting held in Bandra on Wednesday, Ajit Pawar, the newly appointed Deputy Chief Minister, made eight significant statements that have garnered attention amid the ongoing NCP crisis. The meeting was organized specifically for NCP MLAs who support Ajit Pawar's decision. This development comes just days after the unexpected vertical split within the NCP party.

Pawar's statements have added fuel to the already heated political scenario.

Here are eight noteworthy statements made by Ajit Pawar:

"In other parties, leaders retire after an age. You should also give a chance to new people. If we make some mistakes, tell us. Your age is 83, will you ever stop or not? You give us blessings." “In 2019, we had 5 meetings with BJP to form the government and all of a sudden, I was informed that there won't be any alliance with BJP, we will go with Shiv Sena” "Is it our fault that we weren't born in a powerful family?" "Are we not capable of running a government? Am I not among the top leaders of the state? Then why did we never get any blessings?" he asked. "I told Supriya that we are family, we grew up together, she should to speak to him but I am told he is stubborn, he won't listen," Ajit Pawar said. "More than 40 MLAs and MLCs are with us. We have done all the due diligence before taking the oath. We did not take the oath just like that" "We shall win more seats compared to 2014 or 2019. I have become the Deputy CM five times and I have made it clear that I want to become the Chief Minister. Why am I always being painted as a villain?" "There is no alternative to Modi in the 2024 elections. That's the reality."

Party members are closely watching the developments within the NCP, waiting to see how the leadership addresses the crisis and whether Ajit Pawar's statements will have far-reaching consequences for the party.