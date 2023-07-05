Ajit Pawar's meeting draws strong MLA attendance
Significant political developments are currently unfolding in Maharashtra, particularly concerning the internal power struggle within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The party's leader, Sharad Pawar, has suffered a political setback caused by his nephew, Ajit Pawar. Both factions are vying for dominance, and they are each attempting to demonstrate their support base. Ajit Pawar's group has organized a rally at Bandra MET, while Sharad Pawar's faction is holding a rally at the Yashwant Rao Chavan Centre.
The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has a total of 54 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) in the state Assembly. Ajit Pawar claims to have the support of around 44 MLAs. Today, about 30 MLAs have attended Ajit Pawar's meeting, whereas Sharad Pawar's meeting has been attended by only 9 MLAs. As a result, Ajit Pawar seems to have more support in his favour.
The following list presents the names of MLAs who reportedly attended Ajit Pawar's meeting:
1. Aditi Sunil Tatkare
2. Nilesh Lanke
3. Sunil Shelke
4. Dharmarao Atram
5. Hasan Mushrif
6. Ramraje Nimbalkar
7. Dhananjay Munde
8. Ajit Pawar
9. Dilip Walse Patil
10. Chhagan Bhujbal
11. Anil Patil
12. Narhari Zirwal
13. Sanjay Bansode
14. Raju Karemore
15. Anna Bansode
16. Sunil Tingre
17. Manikrao Kokate
18. Aniket Tatkare
19. Yashwant Mane
20. Vikram Kale
21. Sangram Jagtap
22. Manohar Chandrikapure
23. Dilip Mohite
24. Saroj Ahir
25. Amol Mitkari
26. Prakash Solanki
27. Atul Benke
The following MLAs were reported to have attended Sharad Pawar's meeting:
1. Rajesh Tope
2. Suman Patil
3. Chetan Tupe
4. Sunil Bhusara
5. Sandeep KshirsagarOpen in app