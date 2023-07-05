Ajit Pawar's meeting draws strong MLA attendance

Significant political developments are currently unfolding in Maharashtra, particularly concerning the internal power struggle within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The party's leader, Sharad Pawar, has suffered a political setback caused by his nephew, Ajit Pawar. Both factions are vying for dominance, and they are each attempting to demonstrate their support base. Ajit Pawar's group has organized a rally at Bandra MET, while Sharad Pawar's faction is holding a rally at the Yashwant Rao Chavan Centre.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has a total of 54 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) in the state Assembly. Ajit Pawar claims to have the support of around 44 MLAs. Today, about 30 MLAs have attended Ajit Pawar's meeting, whereas Sharad Pawar's meeting has been attended by only 9 MLAs. As a result, Ajit Pawar seems to have more support in his favour.

The following list presents the names of MLAs who reportedly attended Ajit Pawar's meeting:

1. Aditi Sunil Tatkare

2. Nilesh Lanke

3. Sunil Shelke

4. Dharmarao Atram

5. Hasan Mushrif

6. Ramraje Nimbalkar

7. Dhananjay Munde

8. Ajit Pawar

9. Dilip Walse Patil

10. Chhagan Bhujbal

11. Anil Patil

12. Narhari Zirwal

13. Sanjay Bansode

14. Raju Karemore

15. Anna Bansode

16. Sunil Tingre

17. Manikrao Kokate

18. Aniket Tatkare

19. Yashwant Mane

20. Vikram Kale

21. Sangram Jagtap

22. Manohar Chandrikapure

23. Dilip Mohite

24. Saroj Ahir

25. Amol Mitkari

26. Prakash Solanki

27. Atul Benke

The following MLAs were reported to have attended Sharad Pawar's meeting:

1. Rajesh Tope

2. Suman Patil

3. Chetan Tupe

4. Sunil Bhusara

5. Sandeep Kshirsagar