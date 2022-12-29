Ajit Pawar's mocking reply to Maha BJP chief's warning says thinking of quitting politics now

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Ajit Pawar mocked state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule's warning that he should not challenge the saffron party in Vidarbha.

He was not able to sleep ever since he heard Banwakule's statement, the Nationalist Congress Party leader said in a sarcastic tone. Bawankule had said on Wednesday that Ajit Pawar should not challenge the BJP in eastern Maharashtra as the saffron party was ready to accept any challenge.

Asked by reporters about the comment at the legislature complex here, Pawar said, We all have lost sleep, I am thinking of leaving politics. It is better to retire than facing such insult in 2024 (elections).

I have paid only one visit to Baramati, which left Ajitdada so much scared. Hence, yesterday Pawar said in the House that he would finish me off. However, he does not have the guts to finish us. On the contrary, people will finish them off in 2024 (elections), the BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule said.

We have appealed to the public that development of Baramati city is not the development of Baramati Lok Sabha and entire western Maharashtra. People are not pleased by the attitude of Ajit Pawar. He should not challenge us in Vidarbha. We are ready to accept any challenge at any place and of any level, he said.