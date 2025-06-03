Akola Crime: Senior Congress Leader Vijay Kaushal's Brother Murdered in Akola; CCTV Captures Brutal Attack (Watch Video)

Sanjay Kaushal, 60, a retired engineer and the brother of senior Congress leader Vijay Kaushal, was brutally murdered in Akola. The shocking incident, which reportedly stemmed from an old rivalry, was captured on CCTV. The murder took place last night in the Ranpise Nagar area of Akola. Sanjay Kaushal, a retired engineer from the Public Works Department, was attacked near an apartment building close to the Barah Jyotirling Temple. The assailant struck him on the head with an iron weapon.

Citizens rushed the critically injured Sanjay Kaushal to Akola General Hospital, but doctors there declared him dead. The entire incident was recorded on CCTV cameras. According to preliminary information, the alleged killer, identified as Mahendra Pawar, is a history-sheeter who was out on bail in another case. Sources suggest that on Monday evening, Pawar encountered Sanjay Kaushal. An old dispute between them reportedly flared up, leading Pawar to inflict severe wounds on Sanjay Kaushal's chest and head with a sharp iron pickaxe. Police have arrested the accused and are conducting further investigations. The exact motive behind the murder is still being clarified.