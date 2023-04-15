Akola: Land grabbing scam exposed in Telhara Tehsil

In Telhara Tehsil, there has been an incident of land grabbing where an imposter was placed in the place of a deceased elderly woman using fake documents.

On the orders of the Telhara court, the Hiwarkhed police have filed a case of cheating against Telhara Sub-Registrar G G Pawde, a stamp vendor, and four individuals from the same family. Suresh Madhukar Khalpe, a resident of Warwat in Sangrampur tehsil, filed a complaint alleging that his grandmother, Shantabai Jairam Khalpe, owned 4 hectares of land in Mauje Wari Bhairavagad Shiwar. Shantabai Khalpe passed away in October 2019, and the land is currently in the possession of Suresh Khalpe.

However, the accused, Sunanda Keshav Masaye, posed as Shantabai and conducted a land transaction in the names of Sandip Mhasaye and Prabhudas Mhasaye at the registry office.

Upon the complainant's approach to the court, the court directed the Hiwarkhed police to file a case against the accused.