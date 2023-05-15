Akola: Maharashtra Deputy CM orders probe into Harihar Peth incident

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, ordered a comprehensive investigation into an incident that occurred in the Hariharpeth area of the old city on Saturday night. The Rural Development Minister, Girish Mahajan, visited Akola on Sunday to assess the situation and announced that stringent measures would be taken against those responsible.

On Sunday at 11 am, an all-party peace committee meeting was held at the Old City police station. Due to the curfew in the area and tense atmosphere in the city, the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti procession and other events were cancelled. Later in the afternoon, Girish Mahajan, the representative of Guardian Minister Fadnavis, assessed the situation. After the peace committee meeting, MLA Randhir Savarkar, MLA Govardhan Sharma, MLA Nitin Deshmukh, MLA Amol Mitkari, and others visited the location, evaluated the situation, and comforted the locals.

The old city area of the city has been heavily fortified with armed police forces, four units of state reserve police force and three units of RCP. Besides, 1,000 police personnel along with police inspectors, PSI, ASI have been deployed in Wardha, Amravati, Washim, Buldhana and Hingoli. Superintendent of Police Ghuge stated that the perpetrators of stone-pelting and arson would be brought to justice, and efforts are underway to apprehend them.