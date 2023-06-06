Akola: Railway crossing in Birla Mandir area to close for maintenance work, check details here

The railway crossing in the Birla Mandir area of the Akola-Yawalkhedrailway line, which serves as the main link connecting New Tapadia Nagar and the surrounding areas to the city, will be closed for traffic from Wednesday, June 7 to Saturday, June 10, between 10 pm and 6 am, due to maintenance work.

Due to the poor condition of the road under this railway crossing, which poses a potential risk to commuters, the decision to carry out road repairs has been taken by the Railway Construction Department. Therefore, the railway crossing will be closed for traffic from Wednesday, June 7 to Saturday, June 10, between 10 pm and 6 am. The crossing will remain open for travel from 6 am to 10 pm.