Akola: Six tippers gutted in massive fire at Girnar Honda Showroom near Ridhora

A devastating fire broke out at the Girnar Honda showroom, on the evening of June 14, near Ridhora on the national highway in Balapur taluka, resulting in the complete destruction of five to six tippers that were brought in for servicing. The fire not only inflicted significant damage upon the showroom but also resulted in the loss of several lakhs of rupees.

A Girnar Honda showroom is located near Ridhora on the national highway, where trucks regularly come for servicing. The unfortunate incident occurred when a fire broke out, believed to be triggered by a short circuit in the tower located at the back of the showroom. The sudden eruption of flames engulfed one of the tippers present at the site, and tragically, five to six tippers were completely destroyed by the fire. Upon receiving the news, the municipal fire department promptly dispatched six fire tenders to the scene, successfully gaining control over the blaze through their coordinated efforts. The Balapur police also swiftly arrived at the location following notification of the incident. The fire caused a disruption in traffic flow on the national highway. Fortunately, no lives were lost in the incident.