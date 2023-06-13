Akola: Underage son held for mother's killing in Boragaon Manju

In a tragic incident on June 6, the lifeless body of a 40-year-old woman was discovered in the agricultural fields of Dahigaon Gawande in Boragaon Manju Police Station jurisdiction. Following the investigation, the police expressed suspicion of an unidentified individual being involved in the woman's murder. Subsequently, the Boragaon Manju Police, in coordination with the local Crime Branch, conducted a thorough search, eventually uncovering the shocking truth behind the murder of the woman, who happened to be the mother of the accused. Accordingly, the police have filed a murder case and taken the accused child into custody.

According to reliable sources, Dahigaon Gawande falls within the jurisdiction of Borgaon Manju police station. On June 6, the lifeless body of a 40-year-old woman was discovered in the area. Promptly responding to the situation, station house officer Sanjay Khandade and head constable Deepak Kande hurried to the scene and conducted a thorough examination of the body.

The woman's body was partially burnt and showed signs of being stabbed with a sharp weapon. The police suspect the involvement of an unidentified individual in the woman's possible murder. Consequently, a murder case has been registered against an unknown perpetrator. Meanwhile, under the guidance of District Superintendent of Police Sandeep Ghuge, the police, in collaboration with the local crime branch, launched an investigation into the incident.

The deceased woman has been identified as Sangeeta Raju Ravale (40), originally from Brahmanwada, District Washim, who was residing in Dahigaon Gawande at the time. She was last seen on June 4, travelling towards Borgaon Manju Railway Station via Mirzapur and Kheteshwar Road. Her body was discovered two days later.

The police have registered a murder case and initiated a search, leading to the discovery that the birth mother was killed by her underage son. The incident has caused widespread fear and anxiety in the vicinity. The accused individual is a juvenile. The Borgaon Manju police have taken the accused into custody, and the investigation is currently underway with the assistance of station house officer Sanjay Khandade.