Akola: Youth succumbs to injuries after brutal iron rod assault

The incident of a youth's death due to a fatal attack with an iron rod in Gavandgaon, under Channi Police Station in Akola district, came to light on Sunday morning. The deceased has been identified as Umesh Rathod (28). On Saturday, Shyam Rathod, a resident of the village, allegedly attacked Umesh Rathod with an iron rod during a drunken quarrel.

The youth sustained severe head injuries in the assault. Unfortunately, due to a lack of timely medical treatment, the youth passed away during the night. In response to the incident, PSO Vipul Patil, PSI Ganesh Mahajan, Sunil Bhakare, and Rajesh Chavan, who are in charge, promptly arrived at the scene and transferred the body to Akola for post-mortem examination.

The police apprehended the accused, Sham Rathod (35), within an hour of the crime, and the process of filing a case continued late into the night. PSI Ganesh Mahajan is currently conducting further investigations.