Alarming surge in drug activities rocks Mumbai: Agencies seize ₹595 crore worth of narcotics in 10 months

A surge in drug-related activities is sending shockwaves across various parts of Maharashtra, with drug stores and factories proliferating, notably in Mumbai. Over the past ten months, central investigative agencies have confiscated narcotics worth a staggering Rs 595 crore in Mumbai and its environs, with cocaine being the most prevalent among the seized drugs.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has intensified efforts to curb drug smuggling from abroad into Mumbai. Since January, authorities have seized contraband valued at Rs 398 crore in at least 14 smuggling cases. During this period, over 25 kg of cocaine has been confiscated, and more than 26 smugglers have been arrested, including a significant number of women.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has also been actively involved in curbing the drug trade. In the past 10 months, the agency has seized more than 50 kg of various drugs, with an estimated international market value of Rs 197.56 crore.

It has come to light that the individuals apprehended by authorities are often mere pawns in the drug trade. These "handlers" receive payments ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 1 lakh for their involvement in drug smuggling.

A total of 41 individuals have been arrested in connection with various cases, and the inclusion of foreign nationals is notable. The NCB's efforts extend beyond Mumbai, as officials have tracked down smuggling networks operating in connivance with criminals in other parts of the state, including Mumbra, Thane, Bhiwandi, Pune, as well as in neighbouring states like Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Goa.

The local police are urging parents to remain vigilant about their children's behaviour and to watch for warning signs, such as changes in friends, increased internet activity, unusual expenditures, or frequent dark web searches. Immediate intervention is crucial should any concerning behaviour be detected.

In a concerning trend, drug peddlers are increasingly targeting youth residing in hostels. With numerous prestigious educational institutions and sprawling campuses, Mumbai has witnessed significant lifestyle changes and a growing influence of Western culture. However, the communication gap between parents and their children is widening, leaving many unaware of their child's activities. This disconnect, combined with loneliness, is contributing to a rising trend of addiction among the youth.

The authorities are now taking a comprehensive approach to tackle this menace, with a commitment to dismantling the drug trade networks and curbing the rise of addiction among the younger generation.