Alibaug Boat Accident: Fishing Boat Capsizes Near Kolaba Fort in Raigad Due to Strong Winds; Crew Members Successfully Rescued

Alibaug, Maharashtra (January 7, 2025): A fishing boat anchored in deep waters near Colaba Fort capsized late Monday night due to strong winds. The accident resulted in losses exceeding Rs 20 lakh. All 15 crew members on board were rescued safely.

The boat, Hirakanya, was stationed for fishing while the crew rested after a long day. Strong winds caused the boat to drift, and water began to fill it, leading to its sinking. A nearby boat operator noticed the incident and alerted the sleeping crew by shouting. The crew quickly took refuge on another boat and escaped unharmed.

The boat owner, Jagdish Bamji, was informed of the situation. Fishermen immediately began efforts to recover the vessel. After working for 17 hours, they succeeded in pulling the boat ashore. However, equipment, including a fishing net worth Rs 15 lakh, and machinery were damaged beyond repair.

Bamji confirmed that the accident caused significant financial losses. Fisherman Janardan Nakhwa expressed frustration over the lack of government support during such incidents. He said that despite frequent losses, the authorities rarely provide aid to fishermen.