Alibaug: Woman Allegedly Raped by Male Colleague at Office Party; Case Registered Against Accused

A woman from Mumbai has accused her male office colleague of rape during an office party in Alibaug. On June 30, fourteen employees from a Mumbai-based company came to Mandwa for an office party at Alaska Villa in Mushet, Alibaug taluka. As it was month-end, the victim's boss asked her to complete the salary billing for the office staff and then join the party. The victim finished the salary billing at 8:30 PM and then joined her colleagues at the party. The victim also consumed alcohol with her colleagues at the party. Due to excessive drinking, she fell asleep near the swimming pool within the villa. Her colleagues then picked her up and took her to a bedroom to sleep. The next day around 3:30 AM, the victim woke up feeling that someone was forcefully engaging in physical relations with her. When she looked, she saw Abhishek Sawadekar, a Sales Executive from her company, leaving the room.

It then became clear to the victim that Abhishek Sawadekar had taken advantage of her intoxicated state and forcefully had physical relations with her. After this, the victim came out of the room and saw Ayush Thakkar and Jaspal Singh, who also worked for the company, outside her room. When she questioned them, they stated that they were not there at the time and had no knowledge of what happened. The victim then went to question the accused, Abhishek, but he had locked his room and was asleep.

The accused a resident of Koperkhairane, when woke up at 11 AM, was questioned by the victim and he, in fear, apologized to her. Following this incident, the victim left for Virar. A case has been registered at Alibaug Police Station under Crime No. 116/2025, Section 64 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023. Further investigation is being conducted by Women Assistant Police Inspector Sarita Musale, under the guidance of Alibaug Police Station in-charge Police Inspector Kishore Sale.