All is well and all will remain well, says Supriya Sule

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) founder Sharad Pawar on Thursday morning arrived at Delhi where the party’s National Executive meeting is scheduled for today. Sharad Pawar accused BJP of double standards and rebels in the Ajit Pawar camp of opportunism, but steered clear of personal attacks on his nephew.

All is well and all will remain well, said NCP working president Supriya Sule as she, along with party Sharad Pawar, arrived at Delhi airport for the party's national executive meeting today.

In a surprise move on July 2nd NCP leader Ajit Pawar who was also the Maharashtra Leader of Opposition joined the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra and took oath as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister. The move by NCP chief Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar, which also saw eight other NCP MLAs joining the Shinde-Fadnavis government, came amid efforts by opposition parties to forge unity to take on the BJP in the next year's Lok Sabha polls.