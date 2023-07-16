All of us are working under leadership of Sharad Pawar: Jayant Patil

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar along with some other ministers from his Nationalist Congress Party camp met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on Sunday.

Talking about the meeting, Sharad Pawar-led NCP leader Jayant Patil said, We are not in the govt, some people have gone to the other side and they have supported the govt, but we have not supported the govt. There has been a division in our party these are facts. All of us working under the leadership of Sharad Pawar will sit with Shiv Sena and Congress in the Vidhan Sabha.

In a surprise move on July 2nd NCP leader Ajit Pawar who was also the Maharashtra Leader of Opposition joined the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra and took oath as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister. The move by NCP chief Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar, which also saw eight other NCP MLAs joining the Shinde-Fadnavis government, came amid efforts by opposition parties to forge unity to take on the BJP in the next year's Lok Sabha polls.