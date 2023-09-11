All-party meeting in Mumbai today to discuss Maratha quota: Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has announced an all-party meeting has been convened in Mumbai on Monday to discuss the Maratha quota issue

Addressing a rally in Kolhapur city, nearly 380 km from Mumbai, on Sunday he said several people from the Maratha community were rich but many were poor and needed help. While giving the reservation to the Maratha community, it must be ensured that Other Backward Classes are not affected. Only discussions and meetings will solve this issue, Ajit Pawar added. An all-party meeting is called in Mumbai on Monday to discuss the quota issue, he said.



Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange has been observing a hunger strike for the past 13 days, demanding Kunbi status, essentially equivalent to OBC quota, for all Marathas. The ongoing discussions between the state government and Jarange have not yet reached a conclusive resolution.