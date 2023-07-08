All rebels will be disqualified from NCP: Sharad Pawar

Amid the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) crisis in Maharashtra, Sharad Pawar accepted that there were discussions going on with the BJP but no decision of alliance has been made. He said these are routine talks as in politics, it is required to have dialogues with different parties, but that does not mean, we are forming an alliance with them.

While speaking at the press conference in Nashik, All rebels will be disqualified from NCP. When asked about Praful Patel's allegations that he gave all powers to his daughter Supriya Sule, NCP chief Sharad Pawar says, Party workers wanted that Supriya Sule comes to politics, she fought Lok Sabha polls and won. We gave Union Minister post to Praful Patel for 10 years. He lost the Lok Sabha election, after that, we gave him a Rajya Sabha seat.

In a surprise move on July 2nd NCP leader Ajit Pawar who was also the Maharashtra Leader of Opposition joined the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra and took oath as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister. The move by NCP chief Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar, which also saw eight other NCP MLAs joining the Shinde-Fadnavis government, came amid efforts by opposition parties to forge unity to take on the BJP in the next year's Lok Sabha polls.