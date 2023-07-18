"All records will break in 2024 ", says CM Eknath Shinde

The opposition is gathering in Bengaluru ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, while the NDA meeting is scheduled to take place in Delhi. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has also arrived in Delhi for the meeting. Addressing the media, he stated, "In 2024, all records will be broken, and we are not worried."

Speaking to the media, Eknath Shinde praised the work done by the Modi government. "The work done by Modi saheb in the last nine years speaks for itself. Modiji has achieved what the Congress could never achieve in nine years. Several schemes have been implemented. Modiji is respected worldwide. The 2024 election is about India, not just about Modiji. All records will be broken in 2024."

"PM Modi has strengthened the economy of our country. The name of our country is respected all over the world today. I am confident that the more allegations the opposition levels, the stronger the NDA will be," Shinde added.