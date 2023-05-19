All seats to be decided on basis of merit, says Nana Patole

Maharashtra state Congress chief Nana Patole on seat sharing between Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) said soon this matter will be resolved. There is a meeting of senior Congress leaders on the 21st of May, and we will send our 3 leaders to it. All seats will be decided on the basis of merit and will be discussed in the committee.

Maharashtra senior Congress leader Naseem Khan said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies will form a committee to discuss the seat-sharing formula for the next year's Lok Sabha polls. A committee of leaders from all three alliance partners will be formed to take a review of all the 48 Lok Sabha constituencies and recommend a formula which will be finalised by the leadership of the three parties, said Khan.

MVA comprises the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress. The tripartite alliance that was formed after the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly election results ruled the state from November that year to June 2022, when its government collapsed following a rebellion against the Shiv Sena leadership by Eknath Shinde and 39 MLAs of the party.