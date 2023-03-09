All-women crews of Central Railway operate Deccan Queen, Mumbai local

The Central Railway operated the prestigious Mumbai-Pune Deccan Queen Express and CSMT-Kalyan ladies special local train with all-women crews to mark International Women's Day on Wednesday.Surekha Yadav, the first woman loco-pilot in Asia, operated the Deccan Queen with Sayali Sawardekar as assistant loco pilot.

Leena Francis discharged the responsibility of train manager (guard) while a team of six women head travelling ticket examiners led by chief ticket inspector Jiji John and Deepa Vaidya guided and assisted the passengers, the CR said in a release.