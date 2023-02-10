All you need to know about Mumbai to Pune Vande Bharat Express - Ticket Price, Seating Capacity and other details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off India’s 9th and 10th Vande Bharat Express train on Friday. Both trains will be inaugurated from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Mumbai at around 02:45 pm. The train will operate on two different routes – Mumbai to Solapur, and Mumbai to Sainagar Shirdi. This is also going to be the second and third Vande Bharat Express for Mumbai and the first for the Central Railway zone. Mumbai gets its first Vande Bharat on September 30, 2022. The train operates between Gandhinagar Capital and Mumbai Central.

What's the Ticket Price

The Vande Bharat Express that will run on the Mumbai-Pune-Solapur and Mumbai-Nashik Road-Sainagar Shirdi are going to be the costliest trains on these routes. Sources say that the fares, minus the catering charges, for Mumbai-Pune is expected to be Rs 560 for Chair Car (CC) and Rs 1,135 for Executive Chair (EC) car, and Rs 965 for CC and Rs 1,970 for EC for Solapur. For the Nashik route, the fares are expected to be Rs 550 and Rs 1,150 for CC and EC. For Sainagar-Shirdi the tariff is expected to be Rs 800 and Rs 1,630 for CC and EC.



What's the Duration

The approximate travel time from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Pune will be 3 hours, 6 hours to Sainagar Shirdi and 5 hours 30 minutes to Solapur.

Seating Capacity

It has a total seating capacity of 1,128 passengers All coaches of the semi-high speed trains are equipped with automatic doors, GPS based audio-visual passenger information system and on-board hotspot Wi-Fi.

Distance Covered

The train will cover a distance of 400 km in 06:35 hours. During its journey between CSMT and Solapur, the train is expected to stop at four stations namely Dadar, Kalyan, Pune, and Kurduwadi. The train will cover a distance of 340 km in 5.24 hours. The train is likely to halt at three stations between CSMT and Sainagar Shirdi, namely Dadar, Thane, and Nashik Roads.