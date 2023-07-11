Allotment of portfolios will be done on merit says, Uday Samant on Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion

Industries minister and Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant on Monday said portfolios to newly sworn-in ministers in the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government would be allocated in a matter of hours. “The allotment will happen in some hours. It could be two hours, 20 hours or 72 hours, we don’t know that,” he said.

Speaking at a press conference in Mumbai, Samant said that the allotment of portfolios would be done according to merit. “The three leaders — Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar — know Maharashtra and its geography very well. They will allocate the portfolios according to the abilities of the ministers. We have complete faith in Shinde’s leadership and we will accept the decision unanimously made by them,” he said, adding that ever since Ajit Pawar joined the ‘Mahayuti’, people have realised who exactly is taking the state and its people on the path of development.

Regarding the Supreme Court order, Samant mentioned that the party would present its case to the Assembly Speaker, Rahul Narvekar. He stated that they possessed the original documents and numbers and had followed legal procedures, which they would present to the speaker with examples. Samant expressed belief that the speaker would ensure justice and refrained from further comments, especially after the decision of the Election Commission.