ALT EFF green film fest starts on Nov 17, Kiran Rao joins jury

Mumbai, Oct 19 Filmmaker Kiran Rao, who is known for 'Dhobi Ghat' and has been quite vocal on environment-related issues through her line of cinema, has joined the jury of the All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALT EFF) 2022, which is set to be held from November 17 - 27 with 55 films lined up for it.

Commenting on the event, Rao said in a statement, "The festival has always been active in spreading awareness about the environment, and I am very happy to have been invited to participate. This year's curation has some really excellent films which showcase a diverse range of environmental issues from all over the world."

Kiran is also the co-founder of Paani Foundation, which is active in drought prevention and watershed management in Maharashtra. This is why she has been invited invited to be a part of the ALT EFF jury.

The filmmaker said: "ALT EFF is an urgent initiative, and a fine example of how cinema can change our perspectives and habits, and help us preserve our natural world. I hope people sign up for and watch these films, to truly appreciate how we are one planet and all life is interconnected."

Other members of the jury are Satyanshu Singh, Monika Naranjo Gonzalez, Sudheer Palsane, David Martinez, Sophie Vsivaraman and Akanksha Sood Singh.

To make the festival accessible to all, the festival's virtual leg is being offered to the audiences to help spread the message of the festival.

Conceptualised by Kunal Khanna, who describes himself as an environmental entrepreneur, ALT EFF started as a virtual festival in 2020.

