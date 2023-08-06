'Always there for you': Mumbai Police assures safety and protection on Friendship Day

On the occasion of Friendship Day 2023, Mumbai Police assured citizens that they are always there for the people no matter what the situation or problem is. The team shared a warm greeting on social media and informed that people could reach out to the "friend" whenever in need by dialing the police helpline number 100.

Be it concerns related to harassment or reporting a peddler, Mumbai Police said that people of the maximum city can count on them for assistance. "You can always count on this friend of yours," they tweeted. The message was followed by the hashtag that read 'Always There For You.Most people consider the first Sunday of August as Friendship Day, however, the United Nations records July 30 as the International Day of Friendship.