"Am with original NCP ", says Nawab Malik

Former minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik has been granted a two-month bail on medical grounds after spending the last one-and-a-half years in jail. Party supporters warmly welcomed him as he was released due to his health condition. Malik had been undergoing medical treatment while in custody. He was discharged from the hospital on Monday evening.

Leaders from different factions of the NCP, including Supriya Sule and Ajit Pawar, visited Malik's residence to inquire about his well-being. Amid speculation about his affiliations within the party, Malik clarified his stance, stating that he will remain with the original NCP and will not align with any particular group.

"In the last 18 months, along with my family, I have suffered a lot. I also suffered due to severe kidney disease," he expressed. Prioritizing his health and recovery, Malik shared his intention to seek treatment from renowned doctors in the city, with hopes of returning to normalcy within a month.

Nawab Malik's release on medical grounds has sparked interest in the political arena, leaving the question of his alignment within the NCP unanswered. However, his priority remains his health and recovery.