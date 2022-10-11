Aman Mehtani wins Industry category Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year

The 'Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year' award is given every year to individuals and organizations who have made remarkable contributions in the fields of public service - social service, education, administration, politics, medical, industry, sports, agriculture, CSR. This year in the Industry category Aman Mehtani of ADM Group was honored with Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year' award.

Aman Mehtani of ADM Group is a good example of the fact that if you have the will, anything can be done. Since 2007, Aman Mehtani has successfully managed the responsibility of ADM Group. Under his leadership and innovative ideas, today the group has not only flourshied but is at the pinnacle of success. Being a single industry organization, the Group is moving towards rapid growth under the guidance of strategic leadership.

Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year (LMOTY) is the country’s largest non-entertainment event. This award honours extraordinary people who have dared to make a difference in society through selfless devotion. Politicians, bureaucrats, social workers, artists, athletes, and entertainment are recognized and applauded. As a result of these nominees’ efforts and hard work, the landscape of our state has transformed. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Goa CM Pramod Sawant and many eminent leaders and celebrities attended the award ceremony at NSCI Dome today.