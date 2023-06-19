Ambadas Danve asks Koshyari to write to UN to declare June 20 as World Traitor Day

The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Monday mocked former Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari by asking him to write to the United Nations to declare June 20, the day Eknath Shinde’s rebellion that brought down the Uddhav Thackeray Government last year began, as World Traitor Day.

During the revolt, the Shiv Sena split, and the fall of the state government, Koshyari served as governor. Members of the Maha Vikas Aghadi have accused him of being partisan to the benefit of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Koshyari’s role in the chain of events that led to the formation of the Shinde government with the support of the BJP was also criticised by the Supreme Court while hearing petitions on disqualification of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs.

In a letter laced with sarcasm, Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council Ambadas Danve asked Koshyari to write to the UN to declare June 20, when several MLAs including Shinde left for Surat in Gujarat and then to Guwahati in Assam, as World Traitor Day.

Shinde’s decision is said to have taken note by some 32-33 countries. If so many people across the globe are keen on it, it should be declared as World Traitor Day. I request you to pursue the matter with the United Nations through your Delhi-based lords (a reference to the BJP-led Centre), Danve, a senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, said. He also accused Koshyari of not missing any opportunity to harass the Uddhav Thackeray government to ensure defections from the Shiv Sena.