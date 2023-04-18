Ambadas Danve claims police collecting hafta with impunity in Aurangabad

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council Ambadas Danve has claimed that police are collecting hafta or protection money with impunity in Aurangabad city.

Danve, who belongs to the Shiv Sena (UBT), told mediapersons on Tuesday that he has written a letter to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis (who holds the Home portfolio) in this regard.

Illegal activities are going on in the city. Illegal collection is being done (by the police) on a large scale. The police commissioner talks about ethics but what is happening on the ground? he asked.

Police are collecting money from those who run gutka, matka, lottery and mining-related businesses and also from lodges and liquor shops, the Leader of Opposition claimed. Illegal (cooking) gas refilling goes on in the city on a large scale, money is also collected from them, Danve alleged.

Some officials make it look like that they are more strict, but that is only for collecting a higher amount, he said, adding that this was rampant in the MIDC area. The amount of `hafta’ goes up when a new officer takes charge of a police station, Danve said.

This can not be happening without the knowledge and blessings of top police officials, he further said. If action is not taken, I will raise the issue in the legislature, Danve added.