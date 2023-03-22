Ambadas Danve suggests to set up SIT probe into Rs 400 crore PMAY scam in Aurangabad

Shiv Sena leader Ambadas Danve raised the issue of alleged cheating and forgery with regard to the construction of 40,000 houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in the ongoing session of assembly.

According to a report of TOI, Claiming that the state is losing out on around 1.1 lakh houses due to non-fulfillment of targets, Danve said that the tenders for the initial 7,000 and the 4,000 houses in question within the city limits were given out at the same rates.

Danve claimed Enforcement Directorate (ED) has suggested the setting up of a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the case to ensure unbiased investigation and reiterated that an FIR has already been filed by the police in the case.

It has been alleged that contracts for construction works for around 4,000 houses under the affordable housing scheme, worth Rs400 crore, were obtained allegedly by cheating and submitting forged documents.

