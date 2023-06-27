Amid continuous rains, IMD issues ‘Orange’ alert for Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an ‘orange’ alert for the city and its neighbouring districts of Thane and Palghar for Tuesday. An orange alert is a warning asking citizens and authorities ‘to be prepared’.According to KS Hosalikar, a senior scientist with the IMD in Pune, there is a likelihood of the monsoon intensifying over the Konkan region, including Mumbai and satellite cities, as it moves northward. As a result, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected, leading to the issuance of warnings for Konkan, Vidarbha, and Madhya Maharashtra as well, reported HT.

Over the past 24 hours until Monday morning, Mumbai received an additional 47mm of rain following the 176mm recorded in the previous 24 hours. This significant rainfall has helped reduce the monthly rainfall deficit, which was at 95% on June 21. However, as of Monday morning, the deficit stood at 42%, as per IMD data.