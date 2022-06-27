Amid Maharashtra political crisis Sanjay Raut summoned by ED

In a massive development amid the political crisis in Maharashtra, the ED summoned Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut in a money laundering case. This is related to Pravin Raut and the Patra land scam case. He has been asked to appear before the central agency at its Mumbai office on June 28.

Reacting to the summons, Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said the ED was showing "true bhakti" towards BJP.Earlier, the ED had also attached property worth Rs 9 crore related to Sanjay Raut’s 'aide' Pravin Raut and assets, worth around Rs 2 crore, belonging to Sanjay Raut’s wife Varsha in the Rs 1,034-crore Patra Chawl land scam case.The financial watchdog had filed a charge sheet in a money laundering case against Pravin Raut.ED officials probing the Patra Chawl land scam case had found in February that Pravin Raut had paid Rs 55 lakh from the proceeds of crime through his wife's account to Varsha. ED also said that hotel accommodation and tickets were booked for domestic as well as international travel of Sanjay Raut and people associated with him.

