Amid Ranbir-Alia's pre-wedding festivities, Neetu Kapoor recalls getting engaged to Rishi Kapoor 43 years ago

The wedding of her son Ranbir Kapoor has brought a wave of nostalgia to Neetu Kapoor.

Before kick-starting the pre-wedding ceremonies of Ranbir and Alia Bhatt, Neetu, on Wednesday, took to Instagram and recalled getting engaged to late actor Rishi Kapoor 43 years ago on the occasion of Baisakhi.

Neetu dug out a photo of herself and Rishi Kapoor from their engagement ceremony. The black and white photo shows Rishi and Neetu exchanging rings.

"Fond memories of Baisakhi day.. as we got engaged 43 years back on 13th April 1979," she captioned the post.

Neetu's post has garnered several likes and comments.

"Thank you for sharing this lovely memory," a netizen commented.

"So sweet memories but really miss you chintu ji," another one wrote.

Unfortunately, Rishi passed away on April 30, 2020, after battling cancer.

( With inputs from ANI )

