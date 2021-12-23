Amid the rise in Omicron cases, 'No vaccine, no entry’ campaign to starts in Nashik from today

Amid the rise of Omicron cases, in state the Nashik's official has implement, 'no vaccine, no entry' campaign which will be starting from Thursday 23rd December 2021, the campaign will not allow people who are not vaccinated in any public places, like cinema hall, shopping malls, restaurants and government, public offices.



According to reports, people who wants to go to public place should have taken atleast one dose of corona vaccine, in this regards the meeting was taken on 16th December by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in Nashik.



After which the administration stated the official order, the statement reads "The 'no vaccine-no entry' rule will be implemented in all government, semi-government and private offices, business and industrial establishments, hotels, restaurants, shopping malls, theaters, cinema halls, lawns, marriage halls, APMCs and all other public establishments and programmes from December 23,".



According to reports district guardian minister Chhagan Bhujbal in the meeting, said that "Although the danger posed by the Omicron variant of the virus is less, it spreads rapidly. Against this backdrop, the speed of vaccination will be increased in the district,".



The new guidelines of 'no vaccine, no entry' campaign must be followed by every citizen of Nashik, and those who will found violation rules, will face strict action from the government.