Amidst confusion, Sharad Pawar clarifies his statement on MVA alliance for 2024 elections

The leaders of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) have made a decision to contest both the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections together in 2024. However, NCP chief Sharad Pawar has thrown a curveball with his recent statement, stating that the desire to fight together is not sufficient. This statement has created confusion among political circles and sparked a debate on the matter.

After Sharad Pawar made his statement, both the Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders and the ruling party leaders, including Nana Patole and Sanjay Raut, responded to it. Later, Sharad Pawar clarified his original statement in response to the confusion it had caused.

Sharad Pawar clarified his statement, saying that his words had been misinterpreted. He stated that seat-sharing within the Maha Vikas Aghadi was not certain, and his main goal was to ensure the survival of the MVA. He further added that he did not want to distort his original statement.

What did Sharad Pawar say?

At an event in Amravati, Sharad Pawar was asked about the possibility of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) contesting the 2024 elections together. In response, he said that it's too early to say whether they will fight together or not. While the desire is there, it's not enough, and he can't make any promises at this point.