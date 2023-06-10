Amit Shah asks Eknath Shinde to drop four key ministers of Sena ministers: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut claimed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had asked Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to drop four key ministers of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

The Shinde-led party, however, poohpoohed Raut’s statement. There will be a political explosion over the long-expected cabinet expansion in the state, Raut told reporters. Amit Shah has given the CM some instructions for changes in the cabinet. In the cabinet expansion, if at all it happens, Shah has instructed that key four ministers of the Shinde faction be dropped this is my information, he said.

When contacted for reaction, Shinde-led Shiv Sena’s spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat said Raut’s claim could be due to his habit of poking nose in other people’s business.

Union Minister Amit Shah will address a rally in Patan district of Gujarat on Saturday to mark the completion of nine years of the Narendra Modi government in office, a party leader said. After Gujarat, his home state, Shah will also attend a similar function at Nanded in neighbouring Maharashtra. In Gujarat, Shah will address the rally at Sidhpur town around 11 am, the BJP leader said. Union minister Bhagwat Karad, BJP MP Satya Pal Singh, party’s Gujarat unit president C R Paatil and its state general secretary Rajni Patel will be present on the occasion.