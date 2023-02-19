Amit Shah inaugurates first phase of Shiv Srishti theme park based on the life of Shivaji Maharaj

Home minister Amit Shah on Sunday inaugurated the first phase of the theme park Shiv Srishti created on the life of Shivaji Maharaj in Pune. Amit Shah is on a two-day visit in Maharashtra. Shah on Sunday said Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was not just a name but an ideology as his inspiring life story taught generations to practice ones’s language and religion with pride and be prepared to lay down one’s life in discharging his moral duties and defending ‘Swaraj’.

Shah made the remarks while addressing the inauguration of the first phase of the theme park ‘Shiv Shrishti’, which is based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. “This theme park will not just depict the inspiring lifestory of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj but will also convey his life lessons and teachings to future generations. His teachings would inspire people to practice their own language and religion with pride and be ready to sacrifice one’s life for ‘swaraj’,” said Shah.He added that the theme part would also help realise the dreams of Babasaheb Purandare, an author and poet better known for his works on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The theme park would feature holography, project mapping, miniature motion simulation, 3d-4d technique, light and sound technique. All this would revive the history and motivate not just the people of Maharashtra but the entire country,” said Shah. Citing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ideal and goal of ‘Swaraj’ (independence), the Union Home minister said he coined the term not to extend his sphere of influence but to free the country from the Mughal dynasty, adding that his successors took his idea forward.