Amit Shah Refuses Fadnavis's Request To Relieve Him From Govt, Asks Him To 'Continue Work'

In the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP-led Mahayuti suffered a significant defeat in Maharashtra, leaving all alliance leaders disheartened and prompting discussions on strategizing for the upcoming Assembly elections. Following this, BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis held a press conference where he took responsibility for the alliance's defeat in the state. He also announced his intention to request his seniors to relieve him from the government, indicating his resignation from the Deputy Chief Minister position. This statement by Fadnavis caused a considerable stir in the state, and BJP leaders opposed his decision.

In a meeting in Delhi, senior BJP leader Amit Shah addressed the issue and instructed Fadnavis to continue his work and mentioned that a detailed meeting would be held after Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony. Fadnavis met with Amit Shah twice, once last night and again this afternoon, to continue their incomplete discussion. After hearing Fadnavis's concerns, Shah advised him to maintain his duties until further discussions post-Modi's swearing-in, where they would devise a corrective plan for Maharashtra.

Fadnavis's request to be relieved from the government made his meeting with Amit Shah particularly significant. However, following today's meeting, it appears that the decision on Fadnavis's request has been postponed for the time being.

Additionally, a meeting of the BJP-led NDA took place in Delhi today, where all allied parties reaffirmed their support for Modi's leadership, solidifying his position to become Prime Minister for a third term. Maharashtra's Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar were also present. Subsequently, a meeting of the three major Mahayuti alliance parties was held at MP Praful Patel's residence to discuss the recent defeat and the upcoming cabinet expansion.