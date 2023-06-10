Amit Shah to address rallies in Maharashtra, Gujarat to mark completion of nine years of Modi govt

Union Minister Amit Shah will address a rally in Patan district of Gujarat on Saturday to mark the completion of nine years of the Narendra Modi government in office, a party leader said.

After Gujarat, his home state, Shah will also attend a similar function at Nanded in neighbouring Maharashtra. In Gujarat, Shah will address the rally at Sidhpur town around 11 am, the BJP leader said. Union minister Bhagwat Karad, BJP MP Satya Pal Singh, party’s Gujarat unit president C R Paatil and its state general secretary Rajni Patel will be present on the occasion.

Shah’s rally in Nanded city of Maharashtra is scheduled to be held around 5.30 pm, another party leader said. Shah’s visit to Maharashtra assumes significance as it will take place close on the heels of incidents of communal unrest reported in parts of Maharashtra, including Kolhapur, Ahmednagar and Beed.

Nanded is the home turf of Congress veteran and former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan. Shah will come to Nanded from Gujarat and address the rally in Abchalnagar ground in the city. From Nanded, he will fly to Delhi, the BJP leader said.