Amit Shah to address rally in Congress stronghold Nanded

The BJP faced a devastating setback in Karnataka, emphasizing the need for grassroots efforts to secure victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Recognizing the importance of energizing party workers, the BJP leadership has launched the 'Modi @ 9' campaign, aiming to connect with the masses. As part of this initiative, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the central leadership of the BJP will visit Maharashtra, with Shah scheduled to deliver a rally in Nanded on June 10.

Ashok Chavan's dominance in Nanded has established it as a stronghold for the Congress. In light of this, the BJP's strategy appears to revolve around the idea that by confronting the Congress in its own stronghold, they can demonstrate their capability to compete with the Congress in other regions as well. The BJP's approach for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections has piqued the interest of activists and political circles alike.

As part of his Maharashtra tour, Amit Shah will be addressing a rally in Nanded. Prior to the rally, on Monday, he will convene a meeting with BJP office-bearers. The meeting is scheduled to take place at the government rest house.