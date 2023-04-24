Amit Shah to attend event in Nagpur with RSS chief presence

On April 27th, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Nagpur, where he is expected to attend an event organized by a group in Jamtha. Notably, during the event, Shah may share the stage with Dr Mohan Bhagwat, the sarsanghchalak of the RSS.

Amit Shah is set to visit Nagpur on April 27th, which will be his second visit in three months. During his previous visit in February, he attended the 'Lokmat' event and visited Deekshabhoomi and Reshimbagh Memorial Temple complex. Unlike last time, the BJP is likely to avoid any display of strength during this visit. The event, which is being organized by a non-political organization, will be held under precautionary measures as the BJP aims to prevent crowds in light of the predicted high temperatures.

The BJP city president, Pravin Datke, has confirmed that Amit Shah will be visiting Nagpur, although the party has not yet decided on the exact plan of action for the event. Datke further added that the party will follow its senior officials' instructions in this regard.