Amit Shah to attend Mann ki Baat event in Mumbai

Union Home Minister Amit Shah who is in Mumbai on Sunday for a family wedding will attend the 100th Mann ki Baat episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Vile Parle.

BJP Mumbai unit president Ashish Shelar said since Shah will be arriving in the morning at the domestic airport he inquired about where he could attend the event in the city.

"The closest event is at M L Dahanukar college, Vile Parle. Shah will be attending it here," he said. The union home minister will be there at 10.30am. After the event he will leave for Kandivli to attend the family wedding.