Amit Shah's Pune visit: Traffic diversions imposed for Sunday - Check details here

In anticipation of Home Minister Amit Shah's visit on Sunday, the Pimpri Chinchwad Police's traffic department has implemented traffic diversions on multiple routes within the city. Amit Shah, who also oversees the Ministry of Cooperation, is slated to visit Pune to unveil the new web portal of the Registrar Office.

There will be a diversion in the traffic movement on the listed routes from 8 am to 3 pm on Sunday:

Movement of all vehicles from Mahavir Chowk towards Chichwad has been banned.

Alternate Route: Vehicles intending to use this route can travel via Mahavir Chowk – Khandoba Mal Chowk

Movement of all vehicles from Darshan Hall Link Road towards Ahinsa Chowk has been banned.

Alternate Route: Vehicles intending to use this route can travel via Link Road- Morya Chowk

Movement of all vehicles from River View Chowk towards Chafekar Chowk and Ahinsa Chowk has been banned.

Alternate Route: Vehicles intending to use this route can travel via River View Chowk- Valhekarwadi – Bijali Nagar

The specified diversions will be in effect from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm on August 6th, 2023. During this time, all vehicles, except for emergency vehicles, will be prohibited from using these routes.