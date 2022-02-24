Amitabh Bachchan smashes glass in new Instagram picture

By ANI | Published: February 24, 2022 09:35 AM2022-02-24T09:35:47+5:302022-02-24T09:45:07+5:30

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is in his 80s but he can still give any young actor a run for their money.

Amitabh Bachchan smashes glass in new Instagram picture | Amitabh Bachchan smashes glass in new Instagram picture

Amitabh Bachchan smashes glass in new Instagram picture

Next

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is in his 80s but he can still give any young actor a run for their money.

On Wednesday, Big B took to Instagram and posted an action-packed photograph.

In the image, he can be seen smashing a glass in a filmy style.

"After 53 years and age 80 .. there are some things that never change .. ACTION," Big B captioned the post.

Seeing the picture fans could not stop heaping praises on Amitabh.

"Once an action star always an action star," a social media user commented.

"Age is just a number, right sir," another one wrote.

With movies like 'Zanjeer', 'Deewaar' and 'Sholay' among others, Big B has unleashed his action avatar time and again. Currently, he is waiting for the release of his new film 'Jhund', in which he will be seen essaying the role of a football coach.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :amitabhInstagramTwitter and instagramInstagram and twitterFacebook-owned instagramInstagram for androidInstaInstagram postSocial media interface