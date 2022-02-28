Amitabh Bachchan treats fans to a picture of himself

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, on Sunday, treated his fans with a picture of himself.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Sholay' actor shared a picture of him in which he sported a maroon shirt with black trousers. He completed his look with a grey muffler. He quoted his upcoming movie 'Uunchai' in his caption.

His caption read, "Samay ke Pahiye ko ulta chalane ki koshish mat kro...tum bhagwan nahin ho ki nature ke saath lad sko!--UUNCHAI."

His granddaughter Navya Nanda reacted with a red heart emoticon on the post.

The movie also stars Parineeti Chopra, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Neena Gupta in the lead roles. The shooting is currently underway.

Apart from 'Uunchai', Big B will be seen in his new film 'Jhund', which will release in cinemas on March 4.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor