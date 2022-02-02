Amitabh Bachchan's 'Jhund' to hit theatres on March 4

After many delays, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming sports film 'Jhund' is now going to release on March 4, 2022.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Wednesday, Big B shared a new poster of the film, along with the release date.

In the caption, he wrote, "Iss toli se muqaabla karne ke liye raho taiyaar! Humari team aa rahi hai #Jhund releasing on 4th March, 2022 in cinemas near you."

The film was earlier scheduled to release in September 2020 and then was pushed to June 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The movie is based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of Slum Soccer.

'Jhund', directed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Raaj Hiremath, Savita Raj Hiremath, Nagraj Manjule, Gargee Kulkarni, Sandip Singh and Meenu Aroraa under the banner of T-Series, Tandav Films Entertainment and Aatpat.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor