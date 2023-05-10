Amol Kolhe dispels 'Jayant Patil vs Ajit Pawar' rumours with clarification on future CM remark

In a recent interview conducted by Disha Social Foundation in Pune, Shirur Lok Sabha MP Amol Kolhe expressed his admiration for Ajit Pawar, deviating from his earlier stance of supporting NCP state president Jayant Patil for the Chief Minister's position.

During the interview held in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Kolhe openly discussed several topics, including the potential of his association with the BJP.

When questioned about his potential association with the BJP, Kolhe cleverly redirected the question to the audience in a light-hearted manner. Subsequently, Kolhe recognized the substantial role played by Ajit Pawar in his success as the Shirur Lok Sabha MP.

He specifically acknowledged Ajit Pawar's instrumental contribution in managing both the Maval and Shirur constituencies during the 2019 Lok Sabha Polls. Kolhe emphasized that securing victory in a Lok Sabha election within a span of 22 days based solely on one's reputation is unattainable, highlighting the pivotal support provided by Ajit Pawar in accomplishing that feat.

Kolhe clarified that his statement expressing a desire to see Jayant Patil as Chief Minister does not imply a preference for Jayant Patil over Ajit Pawar for the position of Chief Minister.

In the midst of the recent political upheaval in the state, with Sharad Pawar stepping down as the president of NCP and speculation about internal divisions within the party, Amol Kolhe, the Member of Parliament representing Shirur Lok Sabha constituency, made a noteworthy statement. Kolhe's expressed preference for Jayant Patil as Chief Minister brought an additional element of suspense to the already intriguing situation.

Amidst widespread speculation regarding the presence of two factions within the NCP, one aligned with Jayant Patil and the other supporting Ajit Pawar, Kolhe's recent statement emerged shortly after these rumors started circulating.

It became apparent during the interview that Kolhe made an effort to clarify his previous statement, possibly retracting his earlier expression of preference.

The interview shed light on Kolhe's viewpoint and the intricate dynamics within the political landscape, underscoring the significant role played by influential figures like Ajit Pawar in shaping his political journey.