Amravati: 24-Year-Old Man Tries to Jump from 6th Floor After Dispute with Girlfriend, Rescued by Police

Amravati, Maharashtra (September 30, 2025): A 24-year-old man attempted suicide after a dispute with his girlfriend in Pundlik Baba Nagar, Amravati. The incident drew a large crowd and ended with police successfully rescuing him. According to police, the man and his girlfriend had an argument. The exact reason for the dispute is not yet known. After the argument, the girlfriend stopped talking to him. Later, she went to the police station to file a complaint.

The man learned about her visit to the police station and became upset. He went to a building in Pundlik Baba Nagar and reached the sixth floor. He called his girlfriend on a video call and threatened to take his life. At the time, the girlfriend was at the police station.

A crowd gathered at the scene and tried to calm him. Police from Gadge Nagar arrived and began efforts to negotiate with the man. After persistent talks, officers were able to engage him in conversation, grab him, and bring him safely down. The man was later counselled by police.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-225252