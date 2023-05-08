Amravati: 35 injured in bus-truck collision near Shirla

Approximately 35 individuals sustained injuries following a collision between an ST bus and a truck in the vicinity of Shirla on the Amravati-Chandur Bazar road. The accident occurred at approximately 6 pm.

After the accident, eight ambulances were immediately dispatched from Amravati to the site of the collision. Given the large number of injuries, the victims were promptly gathered and taken for medical attention.

Among them, six patients were admitted to the district general hospital. The ST bus, which was en route from Amravati to Chandur Bazar, was involved in the accident. Unfortunately, the driver of the truck involved in the incident fled the scene as soon as the collision occurred. According to sources, several schoolchildren were among the four to five individuals who were injured.